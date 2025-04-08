Staying Cool in the Capital: Heatwave Precautions in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced measures to tackle heatwave conditions as temperatures soar to 40.2 degrees Celsius, issuing a yellow alert to caution residents. This advisory, from the Delhi health department, emphasizes precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

Among the guidelines are recommendations to avoid sun exposure, wear lightweight clothing, and maintain hydration. Authorities urge citizens to stay indoors during peak heat hours and encourage the consumption of seasonal fruits and water-rich foods. Special instructions have been issued for outdoor workers, suggesting modified work hours and the provision of cool drinking water and shaded rest areas.

In addition, public awareness campaigns aim to educate people about the risks of heat exposure. The advisory highlights the importance of preparedness, calling for emergency planning and cooperation between departments to minimize health impacts amid ongoing extreme temperatures in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)