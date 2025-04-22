Left Menu

Revitalizing Healthcare: Azim Premji Foundation's Bold Vision for Jharkhand

The Azim Premji Foundation is launching its first super-speciality hospital in Jharkhand to offer free healthcare to the poor, projected to open by January 2027. With plans to expand to 15 facilities nationwide and initiatives to improve tribal health, the Foundation aims for significant societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:08 IST
Revitalizing Healthcare: Azim Premji Foundation's Bold Vision for Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Azim Premji Foundation is poised to revolutionize healthcare in India with its new super-speciality hospital in Jharkhand, scheduled to open by January 2027. The facility promises free health services for the impoverished, setting a benchmark for future projects.

Planned to begin operations as a 230-bed hospital, the complex will eventually accommodate 1,300 beds. Located on a sprawling 150-acre campus with a medical college in Ranchi's Itki block, this marks the Foundation's debut in hospital establishments, as confirmed by project lead Anand Swaminathan.

Beyond healthcare, the Foundation is also developing free educational facilities, aiming to enroll 1,200 students from kindergarten to Class 12. Meanwhile, significant investments will target health improvements across tribal communities, addressing disparities highlighted by the National Family Health Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025