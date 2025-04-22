Revitalizing Healthcare: Azim Premji Foundation's Bold Vision for Jharkhand
The Azim Premji Foundation is launching its first super-speciality hospital in Jharkhand to offer free healthcare to the poor, projected to open by January 2027. With plans to expand to 15 facilities nationwide and initiatives to improve tribal health, the Foundation aims for significant societal impact.
- Country:
- India
The Azim Premji Foundation is poised to revolutionize healthcare in India with its new super-speciality hospital in Jharkhand, scheduled to open by January 2027. The facility promises free health services for the impoverished, setting a benchmark for future projects.
Planned to begin operations as a 230-bed hospital, the complex will eventually accommodate 1,300 beds. Located on a sprawling 150-acre campus with a medical college in Ranchi's Itki block, this marks the Foundation's debut in hospital establishments, as confirmed by project lead Anand Swaminathan.
Beyond healthcare, the Foundation is also developing free educational facilities, aiming to enroll 1,200 students from kindergarten to Class 12. Meanwhile, significant investments will target health improvements across tribal communities, addressing disparities highlighted by the National Family Health Survey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Job Crisis Intensifies: West Bengal's Education Sector Turmoil
AICTE's Multilingual Textbook Initiative: Engineering Education for All by 2026
Africa Children's Summit 2025: Young Leaders Advocate for Education and Rights
Strategic Egypt-France Partnership Boosts Health, Transport, and Education
Bridging Educational Gaps: Haryana's New Model Schools Initiative