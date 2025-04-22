Revitalizing Healthcare: Azim Premji Foundation's Bold Vision for Jharkhand

The Azim Premji Foundation is poised to revolutionize healthcare in India with its new super-speciality hospital in Jharkhand, scheduled to open by January 2027. The facility promises free health services for the impoverished, setting a benchmark for future projects.

Planned to begin operations as a 230-bed hospital, the complex will eventually accommodate 1,300 beds. Located on a sprawling 150-acre campus with a medical college in Ranchi's Itki block, this marks the Foundation's debut in hospital establishments, as confirmed by project lead Anand Swaminathan.

Beyond healthcare, the Foundation is also developing free educational facilities, aiming to enroll 1,200 students from kindergarten to Class 12. Meanwhile, significant investments will target health improvements across tribal communities, addressing disparities highlighted by the National Family Health Survey.

