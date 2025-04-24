Left Menu

MenCan Initiative: Tackling Prostate, Penile, and Testicular Cancers in India

The Tata Memorial Centre has launched the 'MenCan' initiative to address rising prostate, penile, and testicular cancers among Indian men. With alarming projections for cases by 2025, the nonprofit program emphasizes public education and research to improve men's health outcomes post-therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:39 IST
The Tata Memorial Centre's Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group (URO DMG) has announced the launch of the 'MenCan' initiative, focusing on enhancing the quality of life for men diagnosed with prostate, penile, and testicular cancers.

Data from the Global Cancer Observatory 2022 highlights a surge in prostate cancer cases in India, expected to reach 41,736 by 2025. Meanwhile, testicular cancer could hit 4,640 cases, with penile cancer contributing 11,264 new cases this year. The nonprofit 'MenCan' initiative will target these cancers that are often overlooked yet have a profound impact on men's lives.

Sudeep Gupta, TMC Director, emphasized the necessity of multidisciplinary care in addressing these challenges, supported by public awareness and research efforts. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, underscored the initiative's aim to not only provide therapy but also support patients through their lifelong journey with cancer. Dr. Amit Joshi, leading medical oncologist at Tata Memorial Hospital, stressed the importance of early cancer detection and regular health check-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

