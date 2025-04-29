Gaza's Community Kitchens on the Brink: A Nation's Fight Against Famine

In Gaza's Nuseirat district, grandmother Um Mohammad Al-Talalqa queued for five hours to secure a meal for her family. However, the situation is growing dire, as Gaza's community kitchens, essential for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid 18 months of conflict, are on the brink of closure. Without immediate aid, these kitchens may cease operations in days, leaving 2.3 million people without a steady food source.

Salah Abu Haseera of the Al-Salam Oriental Food kitchen in Gaza City warns of a potential shutdown, impacting the 20,000 people served daily. Since March 2, an Israeli blockade has cut off supplies, and food reserves have dwindled, marking the longest closure the enclave has faced. The UN and local organizations report a severe risk of famine, with prices soaring and malnutrition worsening, especially among children.

Across Gaza, community kitchens, critical for survival, are disappearing. The number of cases of acute child malnutrition has surged. Aid groups like UNRWA and MSF signal a deepening humanitarian crisis, implicating broader violations of human rights and highlighting an urgent plea for international assistance to avoid catastrophic consequences.

