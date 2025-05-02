WHO Endorses Weight-Loss Drugs for Obesity Treatment in Historic Move

The World Health Organization (WHO) is poised to officially endorse the use of weight-loss medication to combat adult obesity, shifting its strategy on addressing this global health issue. A memo reviewed by Reuters revealed that the UN agency is also championing efforts to increase treatment access in low- and middle-income nations.

According to WHO, obesity affects over a billion individuals globally, with approximately 70% residing in economically challenged countries. Popular drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, both GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic hormones that decelerate digestion, promoting prolonged satiety. Clinical trials indicate users could shed 15% to 20% of their body weight depending on the drug.

Although these medications debuted in the United States with costs exceeding $1,000 monthly, high-income nations still see prices in the hundreds. WHO's forthcoming recommendations on these drugs emphasize integrating them into a comprehensive chronic care model, alongside clinical and lifestyle interventions, expected to be detailed by late summer.

