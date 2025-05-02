Left Menu

WHO Endorses Weight-Loss Drugs for Obesity Treatment in Historic Move

The World Health Organization plans to endorse weight-loss drugs for treating obesity in adults, marking a strategic change. The focus includes improving drug access in low- and middle-income countries. GLP-1 receptor agonists like Wegovy and Zepbound offer significant weight loss but are expensive. WHO's strategy aims to integrate them into chronic care models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is poised to officially endorse the use of weight-loss medication to combat adult obesity, shifting its strategy on addressing this global health issue. A memo reviewed by Reuters revealed that the UN agency is also championing efforts to increase treatment access in low- and middle-income nations.

According to WHO, obesity affects over a billion individuals globally, with approximately 70% residing in economically challenged countries. Popular drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, both GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic hormones that decelerate digestion, promoting prolonged satiety. Clinical trials indicate users could shed 15% to 20% of their body weight depending on the drug.

Although these medications debuted in the United States with costs exceeding $1,000 monthly, high-income nations still see prices in the hundreds. WHO's forthcoming recommendations on these drugs emphasize integrating them into a comprehensive chronic care model, alongside clinical and lifestyle interventions, expected to be detailed by late summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

