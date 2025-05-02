WHO Endorses Weight-Loss Drugs for Obesity Treatment in Historic Move
The World Health Organization plans to endorse weight-loss drugs for treating obesity in adults, marking a strategic change. The focus includes improving drug access in low- and middle-income countries. GLP-1 receptor agonists like Wegovy and Zepbound offer significant weight loss but are expensive. WHO's strategy aims to integrate them into chronic care models.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is poised to officially endorse the use of weight-loss medication to combat adult obesity, shifting its strategy on addressing this global health issue. A memo reviewed by Reuters revealed that the UN agency is also championing efforts to increase treatment access in low- and middle-income nations.
According to WHO, obesity affects over a billion individuals globally, with approximately 70% residing in economically challenged countries. Popular drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, both GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic hormones that decelerate digestion, promoting prolonged satiety. Clinical trials indicate users could shed 15% to 20% of their body weight depending on the drug.
Although these medications debuted in the United States with costs exceeding $1,000 monthly, high-income nations still see prices in the hundreds. WHO's forthcoming recommendations on these drugs emphasize integrating them into a comprehensive chronic care model, alongside clinical and lifestyle interventions, expected to be detailed by late summer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WHO
- weight-loss
- obesity
- GLP-1
- Novo Nordisk
- Eli Lilly
- health
- treatment
- global
- medication
ALSO READ
Colombia's Yellow Fever Crisis: Nationwide Health Emergency
Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals
Real-time monitoring system could transform future health crises
Doctor Convicted in Multi-Million Dollar Healthcare Fraud
Fortis Healthcare Pioneers Genomic Medicine with New Institute Launch