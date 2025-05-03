Controversy Erupts Over Kozhikode Hospital Smoke Incident

The opposition Congress has called for a post-mortem of five patients who died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after thick smoke emerged from a UPS room. Despite claims from the hospital denying smoke inhalation as a cause of death, relatives and Congress leaders have voiced concerns.

The incident, which occurred Friday evening, prompted Kerala Health Minister Veena George to order an investigation. Patients were evacuated amid panic, and emergency facilities were set up at a nearby hospital. Private hospitals have faced criticism for high charges following the emergency.

District Congress Committee president K Praveen Kumar emphasized the need for transparency and preventive measures. Allegations of smoke inhalation causing death have been dismissed, but the uproar continues with visuals of patient evacuation flooding news channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)