Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kozhikode Hospital Smoke Incident

Following the deaths of five patients at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the Congress demands a post-mortem as thick smoke from a UPS room sparks controversy. Allegations of smoke inhalation contributing to deaths have been refuted by authorities, but concerns persist over safety and high charges at private hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kozhikode Hospital Smoke Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress has called for a post-mortem of five patients who died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after thick smoke emerged from a UPS room. Despite claims from the hospital denying smoke inhalation as a cause of death, relatives and Congress leaders have voiced concerns.

The incident, which occurred Friday evening, prompted Kerala Health Minister Veena George to order an investigation. Patients were evacuated amid panic, and emergency facilities were set up at a nearby hospital. Private hospitals have faced criticism for high charges following the emergency.

District Congress Committee president K Praveen Kumar emphasized the need for transparency and preventive measures. Allegations of smoke inhalation causing death have been dismissed, but the uproar continues with visuals of patient evacuation flooding news channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025