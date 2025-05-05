Smoke Scare at Medical College Hospital Sparks Safety Concerns
A smoke incident at Government Medical College Hospital highlights safety concerns. The scare, occurring during an inspection, led to the evacuation of patients. Previously, a similar event caused patient relocation. Health Minister Veena George demanded explanations for admitting patients without safety verification.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A smoke scare erupted on Monday at a Government Medical College Hospital block during an inspection by the Electrical Inspectorate, officials reported.
The incident, marking the second occurrence in recent days, prompted the evacuation of patients from the fourth and fifth floors to ensure their safety, although there were no patients on the sixth floor where the smoke originated.
Health Minister Veena George has requested an explanation following concerns about admitting patients to the hospital's upper floors without obtaining government approval, reaffirming the need for stringent safety measures.
