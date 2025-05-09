A Walk for Life: Ethiopia’s World Health Day 2025 Launches Bold Maternal Health Campaign

Ethiopia’s Entoto Park turned into a vibrant ground of advocacy and unity on 27 April 2025, as the country launched the global commemoration of World Health Day with a spirited “Walk the Talk” event. Under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” the event transcended a symbolic march—it became a national call to action for ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The initiative, spearheaded by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health in collaboration with WHO Ethiopia and St. Petros Specialized Hospital, drew an enthusiastic and diverse crowd. From top-level government officials to UN agency representatives, from midwives and students to families and volunteers, the unity displayed echoed a shared urgency to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

A United Front: Leadership and Public Participation

Leading the walk was Her Excellency Dr. Mekdes Daba, Ethiopia’s Minister of Health. She was joined by senior representatives from WHO Ethiopia, health ministries, and international organizations. Their participation signaled both political commitment and optimism for the campaign’s goals.

Entoto Park, with its scenic trails and crisp mountain air, served as a symbolic yet practical setting. As hundreds walked in unison, the message was clear: health equity must reach every corner of the country—from the capital to the most remote villages.

Progress Acknowledged, Gaps Uncovered

Ethiopia’s maternal health trajectory over the past two decades is remarkable. Maternal mortality has declined from over 400 to 195 deaths per 100,000 live births—a 50% reduction that reflects the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, expand training for health workers, and prioritize reproductive health services.

However, this progress, though encouraging, falls short of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing maternal mortality to fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Nearly 8,000 Ethiopian women still lose their lives annually to pregnancy-related complications—deaths that are largely preventable.

The issue isn’t confined to Ethiopia alone. Globally, around 300,000 women die from childbirth-related causes each year, and over 2.3 million newborns perish within the first month of life. Stillbirths, too, remain alarmingly high—1.9 million annually—mostly in fragile and low-income settings, many in sub-Saharan Africa.

Uneven Access and Underlying Inequities

The “Walk the Talk” campaign is as much about mobilization as it is about advocacy. In his address to the crowd, Dr. Bejoy Nambiar, speaking on behalf of WHO Representative Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, emphasized the stark disparities that continue to mar maternal health access across the globe and within Ethiopia.

Despite the commendable drop in mortality rates, significant challenges persist. Rural and marginalized populations in Ethiopia face major barriers—including inadequate transportation, fragile health infrastructure, economic hardship, and sociocultural norms that hinder women from seeking care.

In conflict-affected regions, women struggle even more. Many lack access to antenatal services, skilled birth attendants, or emergency obstetric care. Without urgent interventions, these inequalities threaten to reverse the country’s hard-earned progress.

Innovation, Training, and Partnerships: The Way Forward

Not all the news is grim. Ethiopia’s efforts to scale up the training of midwives and health extension workers have had measurable impacts. Government-led digital health innovations are helping to bridge the information gap, enhance accountability, and ensure better service delivery.

Partners like WHO and international donors continue to support facility upgrades, capacity-building programs, and maternal health campaigns at both national and regional levels. But the momentum is at risk. Dr. Kaluwa warned of the dangers posed by shrinking global aid budgets, which are forcing vital maternal and child health programs to downscale or shut down.

These funding reductions are not mere numbers—they translate into lives lost, services disrupted, and communities left vulnerable.

A Renewed Commitment: What Ethiopia Must Do

To reach its 2030 SDG targets, Ethiopia must continue to invest across the full continuum of care—from prenatal checkups and skilled deliveries to emergency services and postnatal support. Quality care should become the standard everywhere, not a privilege of urban centers.

Policymakers must prioritize the recruitment and retention of skilled personnel in rural and underserved regions. Infrastructure development, including improved roads and maternal waiting homes, can help bridge the access divide. Equally vital is ensuring respectful, rights-based care—empowering women not just to survive childbirth but to thrive beyond it.

Community engagement is another pillar. Health systems work best when they are built with, not just for, the people they serve. Communities should be treated as active participants in shaping healthcare priorities and monitoring progress.

Global Solidarity Needed to Sustain Progress

Ethiopia’s 2025 campaign launch also serves as a global reminder: the fight to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths is winnable, but it requires collective will, financing, and resilience. Countries like Ethiopia, despite resource limitations, are making commendable strides. They deserve robust international support, not funding withdrawal.

The year-long global campaign, of which Ethiopia is now the face, is more than an awareness effort. It is a renewed plea to governments, donors, communities, and civil society to stay the course—and go further.

From Symbol to Strategy

The Walk the Talk event may have lasted a few hours, but its message will echo throughout the year. As the campaign gains traction, it aims to transform policy, resource allocation, and public consciousness. Ethiopia is demonstrating that even amid conflict, economic strain, and global uncertainty, progress is possible.

From the hills of Entoto Park to the maternity wards of the Somali region and beyond, every step taken is a stride toward a future where every mother and every newborn has a real chance—not just to survive, but to live with dignity and hope.