Dialysis Suspension at Sikkim's Premier Hospital due to Water Contamination

STNM Hospital in Sikkim has halted dialysis services temporarily due to water contamination affecting the reverse osmosis system. The disruption, prompted by continuous rainfall, highlights concerns over the absence of backup systems for critical care. Patients are advised to seek dialysis at district facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing rainfall in Sikkim, the state-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok has suspended its dialysis services due to contaminated water affecting their reverse osmosis purifying system, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The service disruption began on Monday, with officials estimating a restoration of the system within a week. The hospital's public notice cited engineers' assessments of malfunction due to water contamination, prompting a temporary halt in services.

The interruption has left many travelers from remote areas seeking treatment elsewhere. Concerns have emerged over the hospital's preparedness for such emergencies, with a call for backup systems to support critical health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

