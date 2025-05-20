Dialysis Suspension at Sikkim's Premier Hospital due to Water Contamination
STNM Hospital in Sikkim has halted dialysis services temporarily due to water contamination affecting the reverse osmosis system. The disruption, prompted by continuous rainfall, highlights concerns over the absence of backup systems for critical care. Patients are advised to seek dialysis at district facilities.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing rainfall in Sikkim, the state-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok has suspended its dialysis services due to contaminated water affecting their reverse osmosis purifying system, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.
The service disruption began on Monday, with officials estimating a restoration of the system within a week. The hospital's public notice cited engineers' assessments of malfunction due to water contamination, prompting a temporary halt in services.
The interruption has left many travelers from remote areas seeking treatment elsewhere. Concerns have emerged over the hospital's preparedness for such emergencies, with a call for backup systems to support critical health services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Airport in Sikkim: A Boost for Tourism Industry
Major Drug Bust in Sikkim: Police Seize Heroin in Namchi
Strategic Roads: New Milestone for Sikkim and Beyond
CMs, DGPs, chief secys of J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Sikkim, WB to attend meet called by Amit Shah.
Simulating Crisis: The Strategic Mock Drill in Sikkim's Gangtok