Maharashtra Faces Rising COVID-19 Cases Amidst Global Surge

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths in 2023. Both fatalities occurred in Mumbai, with patients having comorbid conditions. The state has seen over 100 positive cases from around 6,066 samples. While 52 patients are experiencing mild symptoms, 16 are hospitalized, reflecting a global pattern of rising cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 01:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related fatalities this year, as confirmed by the state health department on Tuesday. Both deaths occurred in Mumbai, affecting individuals with existing comorbidities.

The affected parties included a patient with nephrotic syndrome accompanied by hypocalcemia seizure and another battling cancer, the release stated. Examining 6,066 swab samples since January, the state discovered 106 were positive for the virus.

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms at home, while 16 more severely affected are hospitalized. This uptick in cases mirrors increases seen in other states and countries worldwide, the department noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

