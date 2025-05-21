Maharashtra Faces Rising COVID-19 Cases Amidst Global Surge

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related fatalities this year, as confirmed by the state health department on Tuesday. Both deaths occurred in Mumbai, affecting individuals with existing comorbidities.

The affected parties included a patient with nephrotic syndrome accompanied by hypocalcemia seizure and another battling cancer, the release stated. Examining 6,066 swab samples since January, the state discovered 106 were positive for the virus.

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms at home, while 16 more severely affected are hospitalized. This uptick in cases mirrors increases seen in other states and countries worldwide, the department noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)