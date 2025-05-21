Left Menu

Global Health Briefs: Pandemic Accord Adoption & Aid Concerns

The World Health Organization adopted a pandemic preparedness agreement amid pandemic response concerns, but the absence of the U.S. from this accord raises questions. Meanwhile, aid has yet to reach Gaza post-blockade, measles cases rise in Texas, and health programs struggle under financial cuts. Global health challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:48 IST
The World Health Organization has adopted a new international accord aimed at improving pandemic preparedness after the chaotic global response to COVID-19. This agreement was adopted on Tuesday during the World Health Assembly in Geneva, but worries over its effectiveness persist owing to the absence of the U.S.

In the Middle East, much-needed aid remains undelivered to Gaza, despite Israel lifting an 11-week blockade allowing some humanitarian deliveries. Concerns of famine loom in the Palestinian territory if aid is further delayed.

Texas reports a rise in measles cases, reaching 722, seen particularly in Gaines County. Meanwhile, U.S. health programs are under financial strain due to cuts, posing additional challenges in response to ongoing public health needs.

