Gaza's Health Crisis: Hospitals on the Brink Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization reports that Gaza's health system faces collapse due to intensified Israeli military operations, severe displacement, and critical shortages. Many hospitals have suspended services, and only 12 out of 36 remain functional due to damage. WHO missions have faced challenges reaching certain hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the dire state of Gaza's health system as military tensions escalate. The system is nearing collapse amidst severe population displacement and crucial shortages of basic supplies.

In the past week alone, WHO noted that four major hospitals had to suspend medical services because of their closeness to conflict incidents, with missions to facilities like Al-Awda and the Indonesian Hospital being obstructed.

With only 19 out of 36 hospitals still operational, and 94% of facilities either damaged or destroyed, a mere dozen can currently offer a spectrum of necessary health services, WHO reported.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

