Gaza's Health Crisis: Hospitals on the Brink Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the dire state of Gaza's health system as military tensions escalate. The system is nearing collapse amidst severe population displacement and crucial shortages of basic supplies.

In the past week alone, WHO noted that four major hospitals had to suspend medical services because of their closeness to conflict incidents, with missions to facilities like Al-Awda and the Indonesian Hospital being obstructed.

With only 19 out of 36 hospitals still operational, and 94% of facilities either damaged or destroyed, a mere dozen can currently offer a spectrum of necessary health services, WHO reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)