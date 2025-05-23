Left Menu

Kerala Heightens Covid-19 Precautions Amid Southeast Asia Surge

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called for heightened Covid-19 surveillance amid rising cases in Southeast Asia. During a meeting with district health officials, George stressed the need for early detection and self-care. She also urged vulnerable groups to wear masks and advised the public to avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a surge in Covid-19 cases across Southeast Asia, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has intensified the state's surveillance efforts. She has instructed district health officials to meticulously track any uptick in infections and to respond swiftly. This directive came during a recent meeting with district medical and surveillance officers.

Sharing statistics, George noted that in May alone, Kerala recorded 273 new Covid-19 cases, with Kottayam registering the highest count at 82 cases. Other districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur reported 73, 49, 30, and 26 cases respectively.

Emphasizing the importance of early reporting, George highlighted self-care practices as pivotal in combating the virus spread. She recommended mask-wearing for individuals showing symptoms like cough or sore throat and advised elderly, pregnant women, and those with health complexities to wear masks, especially in public spaces and while traveling. Masks are mandatory in hospitals for all, including medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

