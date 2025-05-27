Left Menu

First COVID-19 Fatality in Kalyan-Dombivli: Health Officials Urge Caution

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) confirms its first COVID-19 death. Four cases were detected in its limits amid a spike in Maharashtra. Health officials advise caution, urging citizens to follow preventive measures. Nine patients are stable, and isolation facilities are prepared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district has reported its first COVID-19 fatality. A woman succumbed to the virus while hospitalized, as confirmed by Dr. Deepa Shukla, the officer in charge of KDMC's Medical Health Department.

Four cases have been detected within the municipal limits. Of these, one woman has died, another with mild symptoms was discharged, a third is in private hospital care, and a fourth has been transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital for further treatment. Despite the case surge, Dr. Shukla urged citizens not to panic and to maintain health precautions.

The Medical Health Department recommends that individuals with co-morbidities and senior citizens avoid crowded places, use masks, and maintain hand hygiene. Citizens should seek medical advice and testing for symptoms. The KDMC has provided isolation rooms at local hospitals offering tongue tests for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reports 36 patients with one death, nine hospitalized, and 20 in home quarantine.

