Uttar Pradesh Revives Pandemic Warriors: Appoints 676 Health Workers
The Government of Uttar Pradesh has approved the integration of 676 health workers into various health units. These workers had served temporarily during the Covid-19 pandemic but were left out in previous departmental absorption. Appointments will be qualification-based for diverse roles.
The Uttar Pradesh government has greenlighted the hiring of 676 health workers who played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic but were previously excluded from departmental absorption.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that these workers, deployed temporarily during the pandemic, will be integrated into multiple health units within a month. Previously, 1,834 such workers had been absorbed, and a fresh directive has been issued to district officials to ensure the inclusion of the remaining staff.
Pathak's office indicated that these appointments will consider qualifications for positions such as data analysts, lab assistants, and medical officers at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. He emphasized that only those who served during the Covid era are eligible, and any lapses in this order could result in disciplinary actions against district officials.
