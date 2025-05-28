Uttar Pradesh Revives Pandemic Warriors: Appoints 676 Health Workers

The Uttar Pradesh government has greenlighted the hiring of 676 health workers who played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic but were previously excluded from departmental absorption.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that these workers, deployed temporarily during the pandemic, will be integrated into multiple health units within a month. Previously, 1,834 such workers had been absorbed, and a fresh directive has been issued to district officials to ensure the inclusion of the remaining staff.

Pathak's office indicated that these appointments will consider qualifications for positions such as data analysts, lab assistants, and medical officers at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. He emphasized that only those who served during the Covid era are eligible, and any lapses in this order could result in disciplinary actions against district officials.