Unmasking the Glamour: The Vaping Crisis Amongst Youth in India
Experts highlighted the unchecked promotion of vapes and e-cigarettes targeting youth, despite existing bans in India. Addressing concerns at a seminar organized by 'Mothers Against Vaping', experts emphasized the need for heightened awareness and coordinated efforts to combat the glamorization and illegal promotion of these devices.
On Thursday, health experts expressed concern over the unchecked promotion of vapes and e-cigarettes, noting these devices are being heavily marketed to young people despite clear laws prohibiting their sale. The forum, organized by 'Mothers Against Vaping', focused on how these new-age gateway devices are glamorized to entice young users.
''To address increasing usage among adolescents, we have released guidelines for schools and engaged digital influencers to highlight vaping dangers,'' said Avinash Sunthlia from the Health Ministry. Despite 2019's Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, manufacturers use loopholes to market e-cigarettes as safer smoking-cessation tools, diversifying their consumer base.
Jaspal Singh, Delhi's Special Commissioner of Police, underscored the threat by noting that these devices can be used for drug consumption. He called for coordination between law enforcement and other authorities to tackle the issue, emphasizing public awareness campaigns to inform citizens of the ban and associated dangers.
