Left Menu

Unmasking the Glamour: The Vaping Crisis Amongst Youth in India

Experts highlighted the unchecked promotion of vapes and e-cigarettes targeting youth, despite existing bans in India. Addressing concerns at a seminar organized by 'Mothers Against Vaping', experts emphasized the need for heightened awareness and coordinated efforts to combat the glamorization and illegal promotion of these devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:06 IST
Unmasking the Glamour: The Vaping Crisis Amongst Youth in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, health experts expressed concern over the unchecked promotion of vapes and e-cigarettes, noting these devices are being heavily marketed to young people despite clear laws prohibiting their sale. The forum, organized by 'Mothers Against Vaping', focused on how these new-age gateway devices are glamorized to entice young users.

''To address increasing usage among adolescents, we have released guidelines for schools and engaged digital influencers to highlight vaping dangers,'' said Avinash Sunthlia from the Health Ministry. Despite 2019's Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, manufacturers use loopholes to market e-cigarettes as safer smoking-cessation tools, diversifying their consumer base.

Jaspal Singh, Delhi's Special Commissioner of Police, underscored the threat by noting that these devices can be used for drug consumption. He called for coordination between law enforcement and other authorities to tackle the issue, emphasizing public awareness campaigns to inform citizens of the ban and associated dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025