Delhi's First COVID-19 Death Amid New Surge Sparks Caution

In a concerning development, a 60-year-old woman suffering from acute intestinal obstruction and simultaneously testing positive for COVID-19 has died in Delhi, according to official sources on Saturday.

Current statistics reveal that Delhi is experiencing 294 active COVID-19 cases, but officials urge that the finding of the virus in the patient was incidental, as she was identified as being immunocompromised.

This unfortunate event signals the first coronavirus-related fatality since the recent surge in cases. Despite the concerning rise, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assures the public that no panic is necessary, as the government is taking necessary precautions and hospitals are duly prepared.