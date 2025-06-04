CBO Trims Impact of Trump's Tax Bill: A Closer Look at Deficit and Policy Shifts

The Congressional Budget Office has updated its projections for the financial impact of President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending bill. Initially expected to increase the national debt by $3.8 trillion, the estimate now stands at $2.4 trillion. This revision comes amid criticism from key figures like Elon Musk.

The House-passed bill forecasts a reduction in federal revenues by $3.67 trillion over a decade while decreasing spending by $1.25 trillion. A significant policy change could leave 10.9 million Americans without health insurance by 2034, including 1.4 million undocumented immigrants lacking state-funded programs.

Republicans argue that continuing tax cuts will boost economic growth, despite CBO estimates suggesting a $1.9 trillion deficit increase over a decade. The bill extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts, targets Biden-era green-energy incentives, tightens aid eligibility, and affects immigration and firearm regulations. The Senate now faces pressure to amend these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)