Health Headlines: From Tax Impact on Insurance to New Drug Threats
Current health news briefs cover a projected increase in uninsured Americans due to Trump's tax bill, a surge in designer drugs in Europe, and potential loss in UK mental health benefits. Other highlights include regulatory change in Indonesia, developments in rare disease drugs, and Omada Health's IPO success.
In a recent briefing, pivotal health updates were shared, including the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) projection that President Donald Trump's tax reform would result in 10.9 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade. Such policy shifts are stirring health insurance debates across the nation.
Meanwhile, Europe's recreational drug scene faces an alarming rise in previously unknown substances and potent opioids, as documented by the European Union Drugs Agency's annual report. It highlights significant synthetic cathinone seizures, largely imported from India, indicating a growing problem.
The UK's potential 2029-30 welfare reforms threaten to cut benefits for a quarter of mental health claimants. These changes aim to save $5.4 billion by tightening personal independence payment entitlements, sparking concerns among recipients and advocacy groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
