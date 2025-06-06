Delhi's COVID-19 Resurgence: Tracking the Surge and Response

Delhi has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 30 new infections reported, increasing the total active cases to 592, the Union Health Ministry confirmed.

As of January 1, the city has encountered seven fatalities. However, no new deaths were reported since Thursday. Across India, the active COVID-19 cases have reached 5,364, with four fatalities occurring in the last 24 hours. Kerala is currently the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi.

In response to the increase in cases, the central government has launched mock drills to assess facility-level preparedness in handling COVID-19. States are directed to ensure the availability of essential medical resources, including oxygen, isolation beds, and ventilators, to cope with the potential surge in cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)