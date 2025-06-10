Pakistan's 2025-26 Budget: Strategic Shifts in Spending

Pakistan's government is set to unveil a trimmed federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with total expenditures expected to dip to 17.57 trillion rupees from the previous year's 18.9 trillion, reliable sources revealed.

Despite the overall cutbacks, defense spending is poised for an increase, climbing to 2.55 trillion rupees from last year's 2.1 trillion, in response to recent tensions and military engagements with India.

This strategic fiscal adjustment highlights Pakistan's focus on national security amidst external challenges. Currently, one U.S. dollar equals 282 Pakistani rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)