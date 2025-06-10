Pakistan's 2025-26 Budget: Strategic Shifts in Spending
Pakistan's federal budget for 2025-26 is anticipated to reduce overall spending to 17.57 trillion rupees, while defense allotments rise to 2.55 trillion rupees. The reallocation comes after a recent military conflict with India. Exchange rate: $1 equals 282 Pakistani rupees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's government is set to unveil a trimmed federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with total expenditures expected to dip to 17.57 trillion rupees from the previous year's 18.9 trillion, reliable sources revealed.
Despite the overall cutbacks, defense spending is poised for an increase, climbing to 2.55 trillion rupees from last year's 2.1 trillion, in response to recent tensions and military engagements with India.
This strategic fiscal adjustment highlights Pakistan's focus on national security amidst external challenges. Currently, one U.S. dollar equals 282 Pakistani rupees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support