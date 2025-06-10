Left Menu

Pakistan's 2025-26 Budget: Strategic Shifts in Spending

Pakistan's federal budget for 2025-26 is anticipated to reduce overall spending to 17.57 trillion rupees, while defense allotments rise to 2.55 trillion rupees. The reallocation comes after a recent military conflict with India. Exchange rate: $1 equals 282 Pakistani rupees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:33 IST
Pakistan's 2025-26 Budget: Strategic Shifts in Spending
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government is set to unveil a trimmed federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with total expenditures expected to dip to 17.57 trillion rupees from the previous year's 18.9 trillion, reliable sources revealed.

Despite the overall cutbacks, defense spending is poised for an increase, climbing to 2.55 trillion rupees from last year's 2.1 trillion, in response to recent tensions and military engagements with India.

This strategic fiscal adjustment highlights Pakistan's focus on national security amidst external challenges. Currently, one U.S. dollar equals 282 Pakistani rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025