Left Menu

First COVID-19 Fatality in Jharkhand: A Tragic Health Update

Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 death of the current wave when a 44-year-old man in Ranchi died after battling multiple health complications and testing positive for the virus. He was being treated at RIMS, where officials confirmed he had several pre-existing conditions exacerbated by COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:01 IST
First COVID-19 Fatality in Jharkhand: A Tragic Health Update
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 fatality of the current wave, as a 44-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Ranchi. The patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, was receiving care at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Health officials disclosed that the man was suffering from several pre-existing conditions, including aspiration pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and other comorbidities such as hypertension and hypothyroidism. His condition was compounded by COVID-19, resulting in a cardiac arrest caused by food obstruction in the throat, eventually leading to his demise.

Since May, when the first new wave case was detected, Jharkhand recorded six active cases, and nine recoveries. The Ranchi administration has issued advisories recommending mask use, especially for those with symptoms or pre-existing conditions, to mitigate virus spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025