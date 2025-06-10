First COVID-19 Fatality in Jharkhand: A Tragic Health Update
Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 death of the current wave when a 44-year-old man in Ranchi died after battling multiple health complications and testing positive for the virus. He was being treated at RIMS, where officials confirmed he had several pre-existing conditions exacerbated by COVID-19.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 fatality of the current wave, as a 44-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Ranchi. The patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, was receiving care at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Health officials disclosed that the man was suffering from several pre-existing conditions, including aspiration pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and other comorbidities such as hypertension and hypothyroidism. His condition was compounded by COVID-19, resulting in a cardiac arrest caused by food obstruction in the throat, eventually leading to his demise.
Since May, when the first new wave case was detected, Jharkhand recorded six active cases, and nine recoveries. The Ranchi administration has issued advisories recommending mask use, especially for those with symptoms or pre-existing conditions, to mitigate virus spread.
(With inputs from agencies.)
