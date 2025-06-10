Left Menu

Punjab's First Public Bone Marrow Transplant Facility: A New Era for Healthcare

Punjab government partners with Ludhiana's Christian Medical College to establish the state's first public Bone Marrow Transplant facility to provide affordable treatment for children with thalassemia. The initiative aims to replace costly out-of-state treatments and includes free HLA typing and subsidized stem cell transplants for eligible patients.

The Punjab government has taken a significant step in healthcare by signing a memorandum of understanding with Ludhiana's Christian Medical College (CMC) to establish the first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in the public sector. This initiative aims to provide a life-saving solution for children suffering from thalassemia and offer a permanent cure.

Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh highlighted the collaboration's spirit, expressing the government's dedication to affordable, advanced healthcare. The program will provide free HLA typing and subsidized stem cell transplants to eligible patients, mainly children under 12, to eliminate the need for lifelong transfusions.

This new facility anticipates reducing the financial and logistical burden on patients who currently seek treatment outside Punjab. It will also serve as a hub for skill development and training, enhancing the transplant ecosystem statewide. The initiative signals a historic move towards equitable healthcare access and improved patient outcomes in Punjab.

