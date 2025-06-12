COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Ayodhya, Including Within Ram Temple Complex
Four individuals, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ayodhya. Among them, a worker at the Ram Temple complex is quarantined. Two patients are at King George Medical University, and others are under quarantine. Local authorities urge avoidance of crowds and gatherings.
- Country:
- India
AYODHYA, June 12 (PT) — Four individuals, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ayodhya, officials confirmed on Thursday. Among the new cases is an individual working within the Ram Temple complex.
Chief Medical Officer Sushil Kumar has advised the local population to steer clear of crowded places and avoid participating in large gatherings, whether religious or social.
Two of the affected patients have been admitted to King George Medical University, while the others are currently under quarantine. Specifically, a laborer from the Ram Temple complex has been quarantined, as confirmed by Kumar.
The cases have been detected in multiple areas, including Milkipur CHC, Taarun CHC, and the district hospital, with containment measures actively in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shandong Chemical Plant Blast Sparks Safety Concerns
Reskill or Risk Replacement: OECD Flags AI’s Growing Impact on Health Occupations
Sultan of Brunei's Health Under Watch in Malaysia
Global Health Developments Reshape Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Landscape
Pacific Wardens Secured $1M Boost in Budget 2025 to Expand Community Safety