Left Menu

COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Ayodhya, Including Within Ram Temple Complex

Four individuals, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ayodhya. Among them, a worker at the Ram Temple complex is quarantined. Two patients are at King George Medical University, and others are under quarantine. Local authorities urge avoidance of crowds and gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:03 IST
COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Ayodhya, Including Within Ram Temple Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AYODHYA, June 12 (PT) — Four individuals, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ayodhya, officials confirmed on Thursday. Among the new cases is an individual working within the Ram Temple complex.

Chief Medical Officer Sushil Kumar has advised the local population to steer clear of crowded places and avoid participating in large gatherings, whether religious or social.

Two of the affected patients have been admitted to King George Medical University, while the others are currently under quarantine. Specifically, a laborer from the Ram Temple complex has been quarantined, as confirmed by Kumar.

The cases have been detected in multiple areas, including Milkipur CHC, Taarun CHC, and the district hospital, with containment measures actively in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025