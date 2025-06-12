COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Ayodhya, Including Within Ram Temple Complex

AYODHYA, June 12 (PT) — Four individuals, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ayodhya, officials confirmed on Thursday. Among the new cases is an individual working within the Ram Temple complex.

Chief Medical Officer Sushil Kumar has advised the local population to steer clear of crowded places and avoid participating in large gatherings, whether religious or social.

Two of the affected patients have been admitted to King George Medical University, while the others are currently under quarantine. Specifically, a laborer from the Ram Temple complex has been quarantined, as confirmed by Kumar.

The cases have been detected in multiple areas, including Milkipur CHC, Taarun CHC, and the district hospital, with containment measures actively in place.

