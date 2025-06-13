Controversy Unfolds as Kennedy Overhauls Vaccine Advisory Panel
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reshuffled the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, sparking controversy due to the inclusion of vaccine skeptics. Senator Bill Cassidy expressed concerns but was allowed to nominate one member. Kennedy claims the changes address conflicts of interest without substantiating them.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has provoked significant debate following his decision to overhaul the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Kennedy named eight new members, including several with a history of opposing vaccines, after unexpectedly dismissing all 17 previous advisers from the independent expert panel. This decisive move has sparked criticism for potentially compromising public trust in vaccine recommendations.
In response to questions about his commitment to a collaborative approach, Kennedy affirmed he would allow U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy to nominate one candidate for the panel. Cassidy, a Republican and chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, had initially expressed concerns about Kennedy's stance on vaccines, reflecting skepticism over the new advisory appointments.
