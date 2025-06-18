Left Menu

Lt Governor Saxena Dissolves Delhi Medical Council Amid Allegations

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council due to alleged irregularities. The Health Department is tasked with reconstituting the council within two months. The decision follows concerns over the DMC extending the Registrar's retirement age and exceeding its authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:40 IST
Lt Governor V K Saxena has given the green light to the Delhi government's proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council amid allegations of irregularities, officials reported Tuesday. The Health Department is now tasked with reconstituting the council, with a deadline set for completion within two months.

The Delhi Medical Council, an autonomous statutory entity, oversees the ethical practice of medicine in the capital to ensure patient safety. However, a proposal citing the council's unilateral decisions and abuse of power spurred Saxena's approval for its dissolution.

According to the Health Department's proposal, the DMC allegedly extended the Registrar's retirement age without government consent and further extended the term. The Council did not fully address these concerns, leading to the Governor's decision. Ex-officio members will remain, and a new Registrar will be appointed temporarily.

