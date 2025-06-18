Gaza's Plight: Overlooked Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict

In Gaza, Israeli gunfire and strikes claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals on Wednesday, according to local health authorities. This tragic escalation comes as the global spotlight shifts towards the ongoing air conflict between Israel and Iran, leaving many Palestinians feeling neglected.

Tragically, the deceased include civilians caught in the crossfire while seeking humanitarian aid. In the last three weeks since Israel partially lifted a blockade on Gaza, separate airstrikes have razed homes in Maghazi refugee camp and Zeitoun neighborhood, resulting in 14 fatalities, while five others died in Khan Younis due to an airstrike on a tent settlement.

Gaza's residents voice fears that the intensifying battles between Israel and Hamas might be overshadowed by the newer conflict with Iran. Amidst a severe hunger crisis, aligned with claims of war crimes, individuals like Shaban Abed express desperation, hoping for a resolution to the enduring violence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)