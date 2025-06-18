Left Menu

Gaza's Plight: Overlooked Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, exacerbated by Israeli strikes, has seen the deaths of at least 30 people. As attention shifts to the Israel-Iran war, Palestinians feel increasingly forgotten. The humanitarian crisis continues, with residents struggling for aid amidst escalating violence and accusations of genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:58 IST
Gaza's Plight: Overlooked Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gaza, Israeli gunfire and strikes claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals on Wednesday, according to local health authorities. This tragic escalation comes as the global spotlight shifts towards the ongoing air conflict between Israel and Iran, leaving many Palestinians feeling neglected.

Tragically, the deceased include civilians caught in the crossfire while seeking humanitarian aid. In the last three weeks since Israel partially lifted a blockade on Gaza, separate airstrikes have razed homes in Maghazi refugee camp and Zeitoun neighborhood, resulting in 14 fatalities, while five others died in Khan Younis due to an airstrike on a tent settlement.

Gaza's residents voice fears that the intensifying battles between Israel and Hamas might be overshadowed by the newer conflict with Iran. Amidst a severe hunger crisis, aligned with claims of war crimes, individuals like Shaban Abed express desperation, hoping for a resolution to the enduring violence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

