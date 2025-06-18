Left Menu

Gaza's Ongoing Struggle: Overlooked Amidst Widening Conflict

The conflict in Gaza has intensified, with over 140 Palestinian casualties reported in the last 24 hours due to Israeli attacks. While the focus shifts to the Israel-Iran conflict, residents in Gaza express fears of being neglected as they continue to face severe hardships and a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli strikes have resulted in over 140 Palestinian deaths in Gaza within 24 hours, according to local health officials. Concerns are mounting among Gaza residents that their plight is being overshadowed by the emerging Israel-Iran conflict.

Health officials reported that Israeli gunfire and airstrikes claimed at least 40 lives on Wednesday, targeting areas such as Maghazi refugee camp and Gaza City among others. The ongoing blockade and conflict have led to severe food shortages and humanitarian distress.

While Israel maintains that its military operations aim to dismantle Hamas capabilities, Gaza's health ministry underscores a growing death toll, sparking global concerns over potential human rights violations and the urgent need for effective aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

