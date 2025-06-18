Gaza's Ongoing Struggle: Overlooked Amidst Widening Conflict

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli strikes have resulted in over 140 Palestinian deaths in Gaza within 24 hours, according to local health officials. Concerns are mounting among Gaza residents that their plight is being overshadowed by the emerging Israel-Iran conflict.

Health officials reported that Israeli gunfire and airstrikes claimed at least 40 lives on Wednesday, targeting areas such as Maghazi refugee camp and Gaza City among others. The ongoing blockade and conflict have led to severe food shortages and humanitarian distress.

While Israel maintains that its military operations aim to dismantle Hamas capabilities, Gaza's health ministry underscores a growing death toll, sparking global concerns over potential human rights violations and the urgent need for effective aid distribution.

