Caribbean Delegation Takes Reparations Debate to Europe

A Caribbean delegation is preparing to travel to Brussels and London in a bid to bring the contentious issue of reparations for slavery and colonialism to the forefront of European discussions, as announced by the organizers to Reuters.

Over the course of several centuries, at least 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken and sold into slavery by European nations. The movement for reparations, long-standing yet gaining traction in recent years, is strongly supported by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union (AU).

Opposition to reparations is also on the rise, with numerous European leaders resisting even the discussion of compensatory measures. The Repair Campaign, an advocacy group pressing for reparations in the Caribbean, will commence its European itinerary in Brussels on July 1st, where the delegation plans to engage with European Union lawmakers.

This comes after a 2023 statement from the EU recognizing the 'untold suffering' inflicted on millions by Europe. Nevertheless, while some member states have acknowledged these past atrocities, reparations remain unagreed upon. The delegation is set to proceed to London, where a parliamentary briefing is scheduled for July 2nd.

The mission's objective is to foster a dialogue with European and British officials regarding their nations' roles in promoting reparations, as outlined by the organizers. Comprising Caribbean academics, policy experts, and members of national reparations committees from CARICOM member states, the delegation is supported by their governments.

CARICOM has outlined a reparations plan which includes demands for technology transfers and investments targeting health and literacy challenges. Meanwhile, the AU is working on its own reparations strategy. Critics argue today's entities should not be liable for historical actions, but proponents insist on addressing ongoing issues such as systemic racism.

Britain, which transported around 3.2 million individuals, making it the most active European country after Portugal, has consistently dismissed reparations demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)