Stalin Unveils State-of-the-Art Medical Facility Amidst Controversy

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurated a multi-super specialty hospital built at Rs 197.81 crore. Featuring advanced medical services, it faced criticism for unfilled medical staff positions. Amidst a warm reception, Stalin also launched buildings for health centers and distributed housing pattas and appointment orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:59 IST
In a significant healthcare advancement for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday officially inaugurated the newly constructed Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, a project valued at Rs 197.81 crore.

The hospital, located on the Government Pentland Hospital premises, boasts a capacity of 560 beds across seven floors and offers a range of specialties, including gynecology, pediatric surgery, and neonatal care. Stalin had laid the foundation for this facility on August 22, 2023.

Amid accolades, the event was overshadowed by opposition criticism. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that medical staff vacancies remain unfilled, calling the facility a 'multi-specialty publicity building.' Stalin, who received a warm welcome from locals, also opened additional structures for primary health centers and addressed local needs with housing pattas and job appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

