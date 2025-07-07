Left Menu

Tata Memorial Hospital Initiates Cancer Care Training for BIMSTEC Nations

Tata Memorial Hospital has launched a cancer care training program for BIMSTEC countries, focusing on Radiation Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, and Radiology. The initiative aims to enhance cancer care and promote collaboration and research among the participating countries.

Updated: 07-07-2025 14:54 IST
On Monday, Tata Memorial Hospital unveiled a specialized training program aimed at enhancing cancer care capabilities across BIMSTEC countries. This initiative focuses on building skills in crucial areas such as Radiation Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, and Radiology.

With 21 participants from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal, the program seeks not only to bolster healthcare capacity but also to foster a collaborative network for ongoing research and cooperation. The initial training spans four weeks but plans are in place to expand it further.

The announcement aligns with BIMSTEC's efforts to strengthen regional integration, as underscored during the 2022 Summit. India's initiatives extend beyond healthcare, with plans to establish centers of excellence in areas like disaster management and maritime connectivity. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs plays a key role in these efforts.

