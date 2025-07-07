Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Covid Vaccine Debate

The Karnataka Health Minister clarified that CM Siddaramaiah's statement linking Covid vaccines to heart attacks had no malafide intention. Despite criticism, the CM questioned vaccine side effects. An expert committee found no link between the vaccine and heart attacks, suggesting vaccines may be protective long-term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks linking Covid vaccines to heart attacks, stating there was no malafide intent behind them.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had posited a possible connection between heart attack deaths in Hassan district and the ongoing vaccination campaign, drawing criticism from various quarters, including the BJP and Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Siddaramaiah emphasized his desire to explore the side effects of the Covid vaccine.

An expert committee, led by Dr. Ravindranath of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, found no association between the vaccine and heart attacks, asserting the vaccine's potential protective benefits in the long term.

