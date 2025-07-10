Maharashtra's Cancer Alert: Thousands of Women Detected with Symptoms in Hingoli
Over 14,500 women in Hingoli, Maharashtra, exhibited 'cancer-like symptoms' during screenings under the Sanjivani scheme. The early detection initiative involves health camps and screenings, backed by district and medical college hospitals, with no current plans for a dedicated cancer hospital for women.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, more than 14,500 women in Hingoli, Maharashtra have been found to exhibit signs of cancer during screenings under the Sanjivani scheme. This data was disclosed by state health minister Prakash Abitkar during an assembly session on Thursday.
The extensive survey, which began on March 8, involved 292,996 participants who took part in a questionnaire aimed at identifying cancer symptoms. The screenings revealed that 14,542 women showed cancer-like symptoms, with a few diagnosed with specific cancers such as uterine, breast, and oral cancer.
Despite these alarming findings, the minister noted that there are no plans to establish a dedicated cancer hospital for women. However, efforts continue in rural areas with health camps, district medical facilities, and expert visits by 'cancer warriors' from Tata Memorial Hospital as part of ongoing cancer diagnosis and treatment initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cholera Crisis Sparks Call for Odisha Health Minister's Resignation
Health Minister Praises Success of 'Loading Dose' Scheme in Tamil Nadu
Political Turmoil in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Escalate
Uproar in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Amid Tragedy
Protests Erupt Over Health Minister's Alleged Inefficiency Amid Hospital Collapse