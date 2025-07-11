Funding Crisis Looms Over Rohingya Aid
The United Nations warns that essential services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face collapse due to funding shortages. UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch highlighted a significant gap between needs and available resources, stressing that these shortages could critically impact the refugees' access to food, health, and education.
The United Nations has raised an alarm over the potential collapse of key services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh due to insufficient funding. The UN refugee agency emphasized the urgent need for financial assistance to prevent interruptions in essential aid.
Speaking at a Geneva press briefing, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch highlighted the disparity between available resources and the needs of the refugees. "There is a huge gap in terms of what we need and what resources are available," he stated.
Baloch warned that the current funding deficits could severely affect the daily lives of the Rohingya community, as they rely heavily on international support for necessities such as food, healthcare, and education.
