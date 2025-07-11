Escalating Deaths at Gaza Aid Points: UN's Alarming Report

In a concerning report, the United Nations rights office announced on Friday that at least 798 individuals have been killed over the past six weeks at aid locations in Gaza operated by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), as well as near convoys managed by other relief organizations.

The foundation has faced criticism for bypassing the U.N.-led aid distribution system, allegedly allowing Hamas militants to seize supplies. Despite these allegations, Hamas has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The U.N. has labeled the GHF's methods as "inherently unsafe," placing civilians at risk.

Meanwhile, Israel's military is reviewing these incidents, asserting its troops work to minimize civilian harm while operating near these relief sites. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs continues to report on the dire conditions, highlighting an urgent need for safe aid distribution channels amidst the turmoil.