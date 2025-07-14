Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Fall River Assisted Living Facility

A devastating fire at the Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Firefighters responded promptly to the scene, rescuing many residents. However, the death toll is still being assessed. Investigations into the fire's origin and cause are ongoing.

Updated: 14-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:12 IST
A devastating fire engulfed an assisted living center in Fall River, Massachusetts, claiming multiple lives and injuring many residents over the weekend. On Monday, a spokesperson for the state's fire department revealed the tragic incident, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Fire department spokesperson Jake Wark expressed his condolences, describing it as a terrible tragedy for both the City of Fall River and the affected families. Around 50 firefighters managed to rescue several occupants, yet some residents were pronounced dead on-site while many others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The fire's origin and cause are currently under scrutiny as officials seek to understand what sparked this calamitous event.

