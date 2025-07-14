Tragedy Strikes Fall River Assisted Living Facility

A devastating fire engulfed an assisted living center in Fall River, Massachusetts, claiming multiple lives and injuring many residents over the weekend. On Monday, a spokesperson for the state's fire department revealed the tragic incident, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Fire department spokesperson Jake Wark expressed his condolences, describing it as a terrible tragedy for both the City of Fall River and the affected families. Around 50 firefighters managed to rescue several occupants, yet some residents were pronounced dead on-site while many others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The fire's origin and cause are currently under scrutiny as officials seek to understand what sparked this calamitous event.

