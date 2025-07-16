Global Headlines: From Eye Safety in Cancer Drugs to IPO Surges
Recent health headlines include FDA's eye safety concerns over GSK's cancer drug, escalating malnutrition rates in Gaza reported by the UN, and notable healthcare IPO success stories from Morocco and India. Additionally, major mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring plans in biotech firms are making waves.
The U.S. FDA has flagged potential eye safety risks associated with GSK's blood cancer drug when used with other treatments, raising questions about its benefit-risk balance.
The UN reports a rise in malnutrition among children in Gaza, highlighting the impact of a tightened siege initiated in March 2024.
Moroccan company Vicenne's IPO was oversubscribed 64 times, and Indian firm Anthem Biosciences finds success with a fully subscribed $395 million IPO as global pharmaceutical interests shift to India.
