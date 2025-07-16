Global Headlines: From Eye Safety in Cancer Drugs to IPO Surges

The U.S. FDA has flagged potential eye safety risks associated with GSK's blood cancer drug when used with other treatments, raising questions about its benefit-risk balance.

The UN reports a rise in malnutrition among children in Gaza, highlighting the impact of a tightened siege initiated in March 2024.

Moroccan company Vicenne's IPO was oversubscribed 64 times, and Indian firm Anthem Biosciences finds success with a fully subscribed $395 million IPO as global pharmaceutical interests shift to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)