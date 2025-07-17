Czech Aid Fuels Ukraine's Ammunition Supplies

Ukraine has garnered significant ammunition support from the Czech Republic in 2025, receiving 850,000 large-calibre ammunition units. This aid includes 320,000 155 mm shells, marking a robust collaborative effort between the two nations.

In stark contrast to 2024 figures, the ammunition delivery indicates a considerable boost. Last year, Ukraine received a total of 1.5 million shells, including 500,000 155 mm variants.

The Czech Defence Ministry released these statistics on Tuesday, highlighting the need for sustained military aid in volatile regions. The enhanced ammunition influx is expected to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)