Czech Aid Fuels Ukraine's Ammunition Supplies
In 2025, Ukraine received 850,000 large-calibre ammunition pieces, backed by a Czech aid initiative, including 320,000 155 mm shells. This compares to last year's total of 1.5 million shells, including 500,000 155 mm shells.
- Country:
- Czechia
Ukraine has garnered significant ammunition support from the Czech Republic in 2025, receiving 850,000 large-calibre ammunition units. This aid includes 320,000 155 mm shells, marking a robust collaborative effort between the two nations.
In stark contrast to 2024 figures, the ammunition delivery indicates a considerable boost. Last year, Ukraine received a total of 1.5 million shells, including 500,000 155 mm variants.
The Czech Defence Ministry released these statistics on Tuesday, highlighting the need for sustained military aid in volatile regions. The enhanced ammunition influx is expected to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026
ECoR posts 9.69 pc growth in freight loading in Q1 of FY 2025-26
Amarnatha Yatra 2025: Devotees 'neglected' terror attacks, reached in huge numbers, says J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Devotees 'neglected' terror attacks, reached in huge numbers, says J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Robust 11.3% surge in Kharif sowing bodes well for inflation outlook in 2025: ICICI Bank