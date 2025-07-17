Left Menu

Czech Aid Fuels Ukraine's Ammunition Supplies

In 2025, Ukraine received 850,000 large-calibre ammunition pieces, backed by a Czech aid initiative, including 320,000 155 mm shells. This compares to last year's total of 1.5 million shells, including 500,000 155 mm shells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:12 IST
Czech Aid Fuels Ukraine's Ammunition Supplies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Ukraine has garnered significant ammunition support from the Czech Republic in 2025, receiving 850,000 large-calibre ammunition units. This aid includes 320,000 155 mm shells, marking a robust collaborative effort between the two nations.

In stark contrast to 2024 figures, the ammunition delivery indicates a considerable boost. Last year, Ukraine received a total of 1.5 million shells, including 500,000 155 mm variants.

The Czech Defence Ministry released these statistics on Tuesday, highlighting the need for sustained military aid in volatile regions. The enhanced ammunition influx is expected to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025