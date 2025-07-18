Left Menu

Landmark Liver Swap: Medical Marvel in Coimbatore

Two hospitals in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, collaborated to achieve India's first inter-hospital swap liver transplantation, transforming the lives of two patients with end-stage liver disease. The milestone, involving GEM and Sri Ramakrishna hospitals, showcases the potential for cost-effective and high-quality healthcare in liver transplants.

  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, two hospitals in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have successfully performed India's first inter-hospital swap liver transplantation, offering new hope to two patients with end-stage liver disease.

The complex procedure was executed through a collaboration between GEM hospital and Sri Ramakrishna hospital, effectively expanding the donor pool for patients without compatible donors within their families. This historic medical feat was carried out under the auspices of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 2014.

The surgeries, conducted simultaneously on a 59-year-old man from Salem and a 53-year-old man from Tiruppur, demonstrate the significant potential for cost-effective healthcare. Supported by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the endeavor highlights the state's medical excellence and the synergy between clinical excellence and economic viability.

