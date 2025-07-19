Left Menu

Vehicle Incident on Santa Monica Boulevard Leaves 28 Injured

A vehicle drove into a crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, injuring 28 people. Three are critically injured, and six seriously. The cause of the incident remains unclear. The location was near a music venue, and the event occurred shortly before 2 a.m. local time.

Updated: 19-07-2025 17:41 IST
Vehicle Incident on Santa Monica Boulevard Leaves 28 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, leaving 28 people injured, according to the city's fire department. Of those, three individuals are critically injured, while six others sustained serious injuries.

Videos shared on social media platform X depicted roads being cordoned off and injured individuals being escorted to ambulances. As of now, authorities have not provided any information regarding the cause of the incident or the identity of the driver involved.

The scene of the incident was reported to be near a music venue, according to CNN. The mishap occurred just prior to 2 a.m. local time, marking a chaotic start to the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

