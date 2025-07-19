Vehicle Incident on Santa Monica Boulevard Leaves 28 Injured

In the early hours of Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, leaving 28 people injured, according to the city's fire department. Of those, three individuals are critically injured, while six others sustained serious injuries.

Videos shared on social media platform X depicted roads being cordoned off and injured individuals being escorted to ambulances. As of now, authorities have not provided any information regarding the cause of the incident or the identity of the driver involved.

The scene of the incident was reported to be near a music venue, according to CNN. The mishap occurred just prior to 2 a.m. local time, marking a chaotic start to the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)