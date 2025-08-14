Left Menu

Swift Response Quells AIIMS Fire Scare

A fire broke out at AIIMS, Delhi's Mother and Child Block, leading to the deployment of 10 fire tenders. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the situation was quickly brought under control. The fire was traced to a short circuit in an air conditioner's indoor unit.

Updated: 14-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:18 IST
A fire erupted at the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening, prompting a rapid response from authorities who dispatched 10 fire tenders to combat the blaze, according to fire officials.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The hospital confirmed the situation was swiftly controlled, with no disruption to patient care activities.

The Delhi Fire Services officer reported receiving the fire alert at 5.15 pm. Immediate action was taken, and AIIMS clarified that the smoke originated from a short circuit in an air conditioner's indoor unit. The incident necessitated no major evacuations as the response teams acted promptly to manage the situation.

