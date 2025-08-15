Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Healthcare Reinforced Amidst Disaster

A devastating cloudburst hit Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, causing significant casualties. The local health department has swiftly improved medical infrastructure. Specialist teams from PGI Chandigarh are assisting at Government Medical College, Jammu. Rescue operations are ongoing, with many injured being treated while others remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:02 IST
A severe cloudburst devastated a remote mountain village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread destruction. The state's health department has responded by reinforcing medical infrastructure to ensure optimal patient care.

A health department official confirmed the deployment of specialist doctors from PGI Chandigarh to Government Medical College, Jammu, to assist with medical care and enhance critical care capabilities. The disaster impacted Chositi, a village en route to Machail Mata temple, leaving 46 people dead, including two CISF personnel, and causing injuries to 167 individuals.

Rescue operations continue as many remain missing, believed trapped under debris. Significant damage includes the destruction of houses, temples, and infrastructure. The health department has bolstered local facilities with additional medical staff, while tertiary care centers remain on high alert to manage incoming patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

