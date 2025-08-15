India's Self-Reliance Call: Becoming a Global Pharmacy Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged India to achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals. Speaking on Independence Day, he stressed the need for indigenous research and innovation to cement India's status as 'the pharmacy of the world.' Emphasizing research, patents, and self-reliance, Modi urged a focus on developing affordable medicines and technologies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the nation to strive for self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing India's potential as the 'pharmacy of the world.'
In his Independence Day address, Modi highlighted the importance of indigenous research and innovation. He urged researchers and entrepreneurs to focus on developing affordable, effective medicines with minimal side effects, and to secure patents to boost India's global standing in medical technologies.
Modi drew parallels with India's successful COVID-19 response and the creation of platforms like CoWin, urging a continued spirit of innovation. He announced the BioE3 policy and called for youth engagement to transform the nation's healthcare future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
