India's Self-Reliance Call: Becoming a Global Pharmacy Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the nation to strive for self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing India's potential as the 'pharmacy of the world.'

In his Independence Day address, Modi highlighted the importance of indigenous research and innovation. He urged researchers and entrepreneurs to focus on developing affordable, effective medicines with minimal side effects, and to secure patents to boost India's global standing in medical technologies.

Modi drew parallels with India's successful COVID-19 response and the creation of platforms like CoWin, urging a continued spirit of innovation. He announced the BioE3 policy and called for youth engagement to transform the nation's healthcare future.

