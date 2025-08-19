Cracking Down on Corruption: NMC's New Era
Dr Abhijat Sheth, the new chief of the National Medical Commission (NMC), addresses allegations of corruption within the inspection of medical colleges. Sheth's strategy includes a root cause analysis and the implementation of advanced systems to enhance the regulatory framework, ensuring transparency and accountability in the future.
In the wake of corruption allegations tied to the inspection of medical colleges, Dr Abhijat Sheth, the newly appointed National Medical Commission (NMC) chief, has vowed to conduct a comprehensive root cause analysis. His goal: to eradicate potential shortcomings and bolster regulatory mechanisms to prevent future lapses.
Dr Sheth, who also chairs the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, assumed his role with the NMC in August. Recognizing the magnitude of the allegations, he and his team swiftly reviewed processes and practices within the Commission to identify and address problematic areas.
The NMC's proactive stance comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered alleged corrupt practices involving officials across various networks. As a result, multiple immediate actions were taken, including blacklisting assessors and halting the renewal of seats in six medical colleges.
