Left Menu

Cracking Down on Corruption: NMC's New Era

Dr Abhijat Sheth, the new chief of the National Medical Commission (NMC), addresses allegations of corruption within the inspection of medical colleges. Sheth's strategy includes a root cause analysis and the implementation of advanced systems to enhance the regulatory framework, ensuring transparency and accountability in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:05 IST
Cracking Down on Corruption: NMC's New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of corruption allegations tied to the inspection of medical colleges, Dr Abhijat Sheth, the newly appointed National Medical Commission (NMC) chief, has vowed to conduct a comprehensive root cause analysis. His goal: to eradicate potential shortcomings and bolster regulatory mechanisms to prevent future lapses.

Dr Sheth, who also chairs the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, assumed his role with the NMC in August. Recognizing the magnitude of the allegations, he and his team swiftly reviewed processes and practices within the Commission to identify and address problematic areas.

The NMC's proactive stance comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered alleged corrupt practices involving officials across various networks. As a result, multiple immediate actions were taken, including blacklisting assessors and halting the renewal of seats in six medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025