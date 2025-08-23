AIIMS-Guwahati: Transforming Healthcare in Northeast India

Within two years of its inauguration, AIIMS-Guwahati in Assam is set to emerge as a central healthcare hub for the Northeast and nearby countries like Bangladesh. The newly-appointed president, Dr. BKS Sanjay, outlines plans to bolster existing facilities and launch unique services tailored for the region.

The facility, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, currently operates 41 departments and provides comprehensive services including cancer care and addiction treatment. The institution's goal is to address healthcare gaps by offering free and quality medical care.

AIIMS-Guwahati is also tackling drug abuse issues prevalent in the state, and collaborates with NIMHANS for de-addiction initiatives. The executive director highlights ongoing research and awareness programs aimed at combating prevalent substance abuse challenges.