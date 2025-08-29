Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict
Israel has retrieved the body of Ilan Weiss from Gaza, following a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas. Weiss's wife and daughter were earlier released in a hostage swap. The conflict has seen over 1,200 Israelis killed and massive displacement in Gaza, intensifying a humanitarian crisis.
In a somber development, Israeli authorities have confirmed the recovery of Ilan Weiss's body from the Gaza Strip, according to a Friday statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
Weiss, a 55-year-old resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, was abducted and killed during a Hamas-led incursion on October 7, 2023. While the identity of a second person whose belongings were retrieved remains undisclosed, the narrative underscores the profound personal tragedies stemming from this conflict.
The war's toll continues to escalate, with over 62,000 Palestinians reported killed and widespread displacement amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. The Israeli military cites that Weiss's body recovery leaves 49 hostages still in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Ilan Weiss
- Hamas
- hostage
- conflict
- displacement
- humanitarian crisis
- military
- casualties
ALSO READ
Heartache and Recovery: The Struggle for Hostages in Gaza
Israel says bodies of 2 hostages returned as military begins Gaza City offensive, reports AP.
Israeli Military Recovers Hostage Bodies Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israel Recovers Hostage's Body Amid Gaza Tensions
Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies from Gaza