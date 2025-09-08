Tragedy Strikes: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Young Life

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a three-year-old girl has died following suspected food poisoning, while four other members of her family have been hospitalized. Police confirmed the incident occurred in the Bhayander area on Sunday night after the family consumed dinner.

The dinner comprised chicken, which was purchased by the girl's father and cooked at home, along with boiled eggs, rice, and vada pav. Following the meal, the mother, her three daughters aged 3, 8, and 6, and a brother-in-law experienced symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, said Bhayander Police Station's Senior Inspector Jitendra Kamble.

Preliminary autopsy reports suggest food poisoning as the probable cause of the child's death. Authorities have collected food samples from the family's residence for chemical analysis to determine the precise cause, as the market-bought chicken is currently not suspected. A case of accidental death has been registered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)