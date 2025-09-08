Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Young Life

A three-year-old girl died and four family members were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Thane district. The family consumed chicken, boiled eggs, rice, and vada pav. Preliminary autopsy suggested food poisoning, but thorough investigation and analysis are pending to identify the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a three-year-old girl has died following suspected food poisoning, while four other members of her family have been hospitalized. Police confirmed the incident occurred in the Bhayander area on Sunday night after the family consumed dinner.

The dinner comprised chicken, which was purchased by the girl's father and cooked at home, along with boiled eggs, rice, and vada pav. Following the meal, the mother, her three daughters aged 3, 8, and 6, and a brother-in-law experienced symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, said Bhayander Police Station's Senior Inspector Jitendra Kamble.

Preliminary autopsy reports suggest food poisoning as the probable cause of the child's death. Authorities have collected food samples from the family's residence for chemical analysis to determine the precise cause, as the market-bought chicken is currently not suspected. A case of accidental death has been registered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025