Tragic End: Quack's Injection Proves Fatal in Jharkhand

A tragic incident occurred in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, where a young man named Bhairav Tiwari lost his life after being treated by a local quack. The event has ignited outrage among the residents, leading to roadblocks and demands for justice.

Authorities report that Tiwari was suffering from chest pain and was taken to a practitioner who falsely claimed to be a doctor. This individual, Hari Das Adhikari, administered three consecutive injections that deteriorated Tiwari's health rapidly, prompting a suggestion to transfer him to a government hospital.

Upon arrival at Gawan Government Hospital, Tiwari was declared dead, exacerbating the community's anger. In response, police have initiated a search for the quack to hold him accountable and urged the victim's family to file an official complaint.