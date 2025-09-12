Left Menu

Tragic End: Quack's Injection Proves Fatal in Jharkhand

A 30-year-old man named Bhairav Tiwari died after being treated by a quack in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The quack, pretending to be a doctor, administered injections that worsened Tiwari's condition. The community demands justice for the family as police search for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, where a young man named Bhairav Tiwari lost his life after being treated by a local quack. The event has ignited outrage among the residents, leading to roadblocks and demands for justice.

Authorities report that Tiwari was suffering from chest pain and was taken to a practitioner who falsely claimed to be a doctor. This individual, Hari Das Adhikari, administered three consecutive injections that deteriorated Tiwari's health rapidly, prompting a suggestion to transfer him to a government hospital.

Upon arrival at Gawan Government Hospital, Tiwari was declared dead, exacerbating the community's anger. In response, police have initiated a search for the quack to hold him accountable and urged the victim's family to file an official complaint.

