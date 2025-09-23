Apollo Hospitals Expands Genomic Frontiers: Five New Institutes to Democratize Precision Medicine

Apollo Hospitals Group has unveiled plans to establish an additional five Apollo Genomics Institutes across tier II and III cities. This strategic expansion is part of an effort to deepen the integration of genomic insights into everyday clinical care.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Medical Director at Apollo, announced the new institutes will open before March 31 in prominent northeastern and central regions including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Indore, and Vizag. These centers join an existing network of 12 facilities nationwide, offering services from precise diagnostics to personalized treatment planning.

Focal areas such as Preventive Genomics and Onco-Genetics are highlighted, with Apollo emphasizing the importance of access and education. Plans include launching a genomics training center to bridge the skill gap in this emerging field. Apollo's ongoing commitment includes building capacity through collaboration with universities and research bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)