Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Expands Genomic Frontiers: Five New Institutes to Democratize Precision Medicine

Apollo Hospitals Group plans to establish five new Apollo Genomics Institutes in tier II and III cities, aiming to integrate genomics into standard clinical practice. The expansion will focus on unlocking the potential of precision medicine and genomic insights, empowering diverse communities across India with informed health decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:30 IST
Apollo Hospitals Expands Genomic Frontiers: Five New Institutes to Democratize Precision Medicine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals Group has unveiled plans to establish an additional five Apollo Genomics Institutes across tier II and III cities. This strategic expansion is part of an effort to deepen the integration of genomic insights into everyday clinical care.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Medical Director at Apollo, announced the new institutes will open before March 31 in prominent northeastern and central regions including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Indore, and Vizag. These centers join an existing network of 12 facilities nationwide, offering services from precise diagnostics to personalized treatment planning.

Focal areas such as Preventive Genomics and Onco-Genetics are highlighted, with Apollo emphasizing the importance of access and education. Plans include launching a genomics training center to bridge the skill gap in this emerging field. Apollo's ongoing commitment includes building capacity through collaboration with universities and research bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

 Global
2
Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures

Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures

 United Kingdom
3
Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand

Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand

 India
4
Haridwar Police Intensifies Hunt for UKSSSC Exam Scam Kingpin

Haridwar Police Intensifies Hunt for UKSSSC Exam Scam Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025