Apollo Hospitals Expands Genomic Frontiers: Five New Institutes to Democratize Precision Medicine
Apollo Hospitals Group plans to establish five new Apollo Genomics Institutes in tier II and III cities, aiming to integrate genomics into standard clinical practice. The expansion will focus on unlocking the potential of precision medicine and genomic insights, empowering diverse communities across India with informed health decisions.
- Country:
- India
Apollo Hospitals Group has unveiled plans to establish an additional five Apollo Genomics Institutes across tier II and III cities. This strategic expansion is part of an effort to deepen the integration of genomic insights into everyday clinical care.
Dr. Anupam Sibal, Medical Director at Apollo, announced the new institutes will open before March 31 in prominent northeastern and central regions including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Indore, and Vizag. These centers join an existing network of 12 facilities nationwide, offering services from precise diagnostics to personalized treatment planning.
Focal areas such as Preventive Genomics and Onco-Genetics are highlighted, with Apollo emphasizing the importance of access and education. Plans include launching a genomics training center to bridge the skill gap in this emerging field. Apollo's ongoing commitment includes building capacity through collaboration with universities and research bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries
DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage
Preethi Pal: Beacon of Indian Para-Athletics at New Delhi 2025
Bumrah's Strategic Workload: India's Tactical Edge
AI Revolutionizes India's Energy Sector with Innovative Solutions