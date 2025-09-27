Left Menu

Trump's 100% Tariff Impact on UK Pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump plans to impose a 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals imported from Britain unless manufacturing moves to the U.S. The tariff does not affect the EU or Japan due to prior agreements. The move aims to bolster domestic production amidst ongoing trade negotiations with Britain.

27-09-2025
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on pharmaceutical imports from Britain, saying the measure is designed to push companies to manufacture within the United States.

While the European Union and Japan enjoy exemptions due to negotiated trade deals, Britain continues to navigate through unsealed agreements with the U.S., according to Reuters, leaving its pharmaceutical sector vulnerable to these new tariffs.

Representing approximately 3.3% of pharmaceutical imports to the U.S. in 2024, these imports are now at the center of Trump's broader strategy to enhance onshore drug production and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

